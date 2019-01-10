Five People In Custody After Pursuit In Fargo

FARGO (KFGO) – Five people ended up in the Cass County Jail after a man was struck in the parking lot of a south Fargo hotel.

The Metro Street Crimes Unit spotted a stolen car and were awaiting back up from police when a second car, driven by the owner of the stolen car, pulled into the lot.

Police say 23-year-old Andrew Collison of Fargo came out of the motel and started to run toward the stolen car when he was hit.

Collison ran, but was caught a short time later.

The second car then left scene with street crimes units in pursuit.

The car was stopped in the Countryside Mobile Home Park just east of 25th St.

Collison was arrested on various charges.

The driver and two passengers in the car that fled the hotel also face a number of charges while a third passenger was arrested on a probation violation.