Habitat for Humanity Moves Another Family into Their New Home in West Fargo

The Dominguez family helped the organization build their home from the ground up and have been alongside them every step of the way

FARGO, N.D. — Another family has moved into a brand new home through habitat for humanity in West Fargo.

The Dominguez family helped the organization build their home from the ground up and have been alongside them every step of the way.

The family says they couldn’t be more grateful for this opportunity to have a better life.

Those with habitat say it never gets old seeing the happiness they bring to families in need.

“Your home is your basis of life. I mean it can really affect your financial stability and education, it can affect your health, it can affect your educational opportunities, it really is the source of everything in your life. That’s what we talk a lot about when we talk about homes. It’s much more than a house, it’s much more than a roof and four walls,” said Pete Christopher, with Habitat for Humanity.

The family also received a bookshelf filled with reading materials, their own keys and some gifts at the welcome ceremony.