PATH Looking for Perspective Foster Parents: You Can Partake in Full or Part Time

FARGO, N.D. — With 85 kids in North Dakota alone, waiting for a foster home through PATH, the organization is trying to get more potential parents on board.

Staff with PATH say the number is pretty high this year, most of who are teenagers.

They are working hard to bring awareness and education to anyone in the area who has considered taking a child into their home.

But they say many people don’t realize the options they have with their organization.

“In a very busy world, a lot of folks have busy lifestyles these days so I think the idea of being a foster parent is maybe daunting or overwhelming but what a lot of people don’t know is that at PATH we have not only full time but part time opportunities as well for families,” said Carissa Cox, Recruitment and Licensing Specialist with PATH.

They hold info sessions like tonight’s about once a month to help inform potential new parents.