Klobuchar Co-Sponsored Bill Giving Federal Govt Workers Back Pay After Shutdown Passes Senate

WASHINGTON – A bill co-sponsored by Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar to make sure government workers receive back pay when the shutdown is over passes the Senate.

The Government Employee Fair Treatment Act also allows excepted workers who have scheduled previously approved leave during the shutdown can take their vacations without penalties. The measure also applies to employees of the District of Columbia, whose budgets are set by Congress.

“Sandy Parr, she works as a food service supervisor and nurse at the federal medical prison in Rochester, Minnesota. She has been asked to work 60 hour shifts during the shutdown. She may soon be forced to choose between groceries and medication for her 14-year-old son who has autism,” Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has confirmed President Trump will sign the bill.