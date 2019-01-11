MSUM Basketball Squads Extend Winning Streaks Friday Night

The women pick up their 11th in a row, the men earn their fifth consecutive win

MOORHEAD, Minn. — MSU-Moorhead’s men’s and women’s basketball teams continue to roll.

The Dragon women overcome a halftime deficit to take down Bemidji State 62-54, earning their 11th consecutive win in the process.

The men have now won five in a row after hanging on 80-78 over the Beavers. Chad Walthall collects his 300th career head coaching win in the process.