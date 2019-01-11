Selfie shows Jayme Closs reunited with aunt

A photo of Jayme Closs and her aunt and godmother Jennifer Naiberg Smith. It's the first photo of Jayme since she has been reunited with her family. Photo Courtesy: Jennifer Naiberg Smith

– Jayme Closs and her aunt and godmother Jennifer Naiberg Smith are reunited Friday afternoon as shown in a selfie posted on Facebook .

The photo shows a happy Naiberg Smith and a smiling Closs cuddled with Closs’ dog.

The family sent the photo to the “Healing for Jayme Closs” Facebook Group after it was taken early Friday afternoon.

“She’s coming home. Just happy with lots of emotions and tears tonight but so happy and I can’t wait to hug that little girl,” Naiberg Smith said.

Closs was found by a dog walker in Gordon, Wisconsin Thursday after she had been missing for 88 days.