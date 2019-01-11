Selfie shows Jayme Closs reunited with aunt

BARRON, Wisc. (FOX 9) - Law enforcement has recovered a shotgun consistent with the weapon used to kill Jayme Closs’ parents in October, police say. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald gave an update to the case Friday afternoon saying investigators recovered a gun…
BARRON, Wis. (FOX 9) - Jayme Closs and her aunt and godmother Jennifer Naiberg Smith are reunited Friday afternoon as shown in a selfie posted on Facebook . The photo shows a happy Naiberg Smith and a smiling Closs cuddled with Closs' dog. The family sent…
MILWAUKEE – Notable events in the disappearance and discovery of Jayme Closs, a 13-year-old Wisconsin girl who went missing after her parents were killed in the family home. Investigators say she was found alive on Thursday and that a suspect…