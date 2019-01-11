Sheriff: We Believe Jayme Closs Was “Only Target” Of Suspect

At a news conference Friday, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald identified 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson as the man suspected in the crimes.

BARRON, Wis. – Wisconsin authorities say they believe 13-year-old Jayme Closs was “the only target” of a man suspected of kidnapping her and killing her parents in October.

At a news conference Friday, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald identified 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson as the man suspected in the crimes.

He says Patterson “planned his actions and took many steps to hide his identity” and that Patterson had no prior criminal record.

Fitzgerald says Jayme managed to escape from a cabin on Thursday and approached a woman who was walking her dog. That woman alerted a nearby neighbor, who called 911.

Fitzgerald says Closs was medically cleared, is out of the hospital and is being interviewed by law enforcement.

Douglas County Sheriff Thomas Dalbec said Patterson was arrested after Closs was found near Gordon, where Patterson lives.

The woman who was the first to encounter a missing Wisconsin girl who vanished after her parents were killed says the teen called out to her for help, said she was lost and grabbed onto her before telling her who she was .

Jeanne Nutter said her many years as a social worker in child protection helped her keep Closs calm as they sought help.

Closs vanished Oct. 15.