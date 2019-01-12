Fargo Air Museum Holds Youth Camp on Aviation Electronics

The camp is designed to get kids interested in aviation

FARGO, N.D. — A camp at the Fargo Air Museum lets kids get a taste of aviation electronics.

About a hundred kids from elementary to high school go to the camp. They do activities like building circuits and computer programming.

The program has been running for several years, and they often bring in experts from different fields.

“We find if you’re not exposed to that you’re not going to be interested in it. Our goal is to get kids interested in the technology trades, it’s getting harder and harder to find people to fill positions,” David Mohn, volunteer facilitator with the youth program, said.

The camp is free thanks to a grant from the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission.

Camps are held every month. For more information, click here.