Film at the Fargo Theatre Serves an Appetizer for the Northern Plains Food and Farming Conference

FARGO, N.D. — In preparation for the Northern Plains Food and Farming Conference, a movie starring a special chef is shown at the Fargo Theatre.

The Northern Plains Sustainable Agriculture Society invited people to a free showing of “Wasted! The Story of Food Waste”.

Chef Dan Barber is in the film and will also be the keynote speaker at this year’s conference.

Those with the society thought it would be a great way to get more people involved and educated on becoming for sustainable.

“Besides it being a very worthy topic by itself, the theme of waste foods and how as individual cooks in our homes we can begin to transform that problem, that it might be really exciting to have a little bit of an appetizer so to speak for the conference,” said Verna Kragnes, with Northern Plains Sustainable Ag.

