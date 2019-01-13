Is a Wedding in Your Future? How Local Vendors are Looking to Be a Part of Your Big Day

FARGO, N.D. — Are you a bride to be or a family member of a loved one counting down to their big day?

Well KVRR’s Jessie Cohen shows us why the Avalon Event Center could be the answer to curing your wedding worries.

From creative cakes to subtle or spirited suits, the Endless Possibilities Wedding Expo is answering a lot of unknown questions for brides to be.

“When we tell them we’ve dealt with that, that’s happened, this is how we overcome that, people are like oh, okay they know what they are doing they can trust us with that kind of stuff,” said Valerie Crane, the Wedding and Events Coordinator.

And of course, everything needs to be perfect on your big day.

“We want to make sure that this experience takes all the stress off of you and your loved ones and makes the whole experience from start to finish pleasurable,” said Andy Richards, the Chief Marketing Officer.

So the professionals are doing their research.

“Where are you from, what are your favorite ideas and memories from other weddings and receptions that you’ve had,” Crane said.

The annual expo gives them a chance to put all of their community partners into one space and show you what the metro has to offer.

“Most people are really excited because they find out things are a lot more excited than they thought and that there are a lot more options in our area than people thought. We have just as much stuff in the Fargo/Moorhead market as the Minneapolis market.” Richards said.

And aside from having face to face conversations with each of the vendors, they want those relationships to last.

“I think it’s really neat to be able to connect with families, even corporate events, people and find out what they actually need. It’s always about seeing what’s right for you,” Crane said.

Those with Avalon want to remind future brides and grooms, regardless of the vast amount of available options they will be with you every step of the way.

“Nothing is better than knowing that on someone’s most important day of their life, you contributed to finding their vendors and also contributed to the day itself and when they smile and are happy and see the tears from the family, and everything goes without a hitch, there is nothing more rewarding,” Richards said.

The Avalon Events center has plenty of open 2020 availability but they also have spots open during 2019.