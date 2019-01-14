Get Rid of the Monday Blues with S’mores and More Event Series

Fargo Park District is offering this community event on Monday nights through February

FARGO, N.D. – Have some fun with Fargo Park District’s S’more and More event series.

Throughout January and February, people can enjoy treats, ice skating, hot chocolate, and music at different community parks in the area.

The event is free for anyone to attend.

Fargo Park District says you don’t have to own skates to have fun at this event.

“My favorite part is just seeing all of the families come out and enjoy it,” Fargo Park District event specialist Stephanie D’Ambrosio said. “There are some families that you see week after week that come to every single Monday night and they just really look forward to it. I like that you see the community come together, the neighborhoods come together, and it’s just really fun.”

