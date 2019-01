Bank Robbery Investigation In Bismarck

The robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at U.S. Bank on the East Bismarck Expressway.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Police are investigating a bank robbery in Bismarck.

Police were looking for a male suspect, about 6’01” carrying a respirator mask, with grey pants and a black shirt.

He had a dark beard and black glasses.

Residents in the area were being told to lock their doors and contact police they see anything suspicious.