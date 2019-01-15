Local Restaurants Raise Money to Benefit Kids at Sanford Children’s Hospital

Eight restaurants are participating in the 8th Annual Cares for Kids Dine to Donate event

FARGO, N.D. – Restaurants in the area are raising money to benefit Children’s Miracle Network at Sanford Children’s Hospital.

You can do your part by eating at any of the eight local restaurants participating in the 8th Annual Cares for Kids Dine to Donate event.

“If there is ever a day to go out to eat, I’d say today is the perfect day to do it,” Jersey Mike’s Subs customer Lincoln Voss said. “You’re getting the food that you want and you’re still helping a good cause. It’s really rewarding because me and my brother, we were both in the NICU when we were born and so it’s good to give back to the kids that are in there now.”

The restaurants, which have food ranging from quick bites to sit-down style, are donating a portion of the proceeds to the kids at Sanford.

“It’s going towards pretty much everything that’s in this room behind me,” Sanford Health Foundation Development Officer Katie Pipinich said. “It goes toward specialized equipment, it goes toward our child life program and this is our child life space. So, they really help the kids remain kids while they’re here, so a really great cause helping really sick and injured kids throughout our region.”

Whether you can afford to buy lunch or dinner, Sanford is grateful for any donations to their patients.

The restaurants involved are grateful as well.

“When we were approached by Sanford, if we wanted to be one of the restaurants to do this, it was kind of a no-brainer for us, we were like absolutely,” Boston’s Pizza operating partner Tyler Birkland said. “We are family-driven and this is chance to give back to the kids.”

Last year, the event raised nearly 6,000 dollars.

“It’s so rewarding and we are so thankful to work with such a great community that bands together and can do really great things all while being able to eat great food too,” Pipinich said.

The Dine to Donate event is going on until the restaurants close. Click here to donate if you missed the event.