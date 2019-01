Perham Defeats Hawley in 8AA Boys Basketball Showdown

The Yellowjackets beat the Nuggets 81-61

HAWLEY, Minn. — Perham boys basketball rode a strong start to take down Hawley Tuesday night.

Hawley made a solid effort to keep things close, but ultimately the Yellowjackets were able to hold onto their lead and take the game 81-61.

Perham now sits at 11-1, and Hawley falls to 10-2.