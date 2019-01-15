Tig Notaro Replaces John Hodgman As Fargo Comedy Fest Headliner

FARGO, N.D. – Tig Notaro will replace John Hodgman as the headliner of the 2019 Fargo Comedy Fest at the Fargo Theatre next month.

The comedian and author is no longer able to perform due to unforeseen circumstances.

Rolling Stone recently named Notaro one of the 50 best stand up comics of all-time.

Tig sold the screenplay First Ladies to Netflix with Jennifer Aniston attached to star as the first woman president of the U.S. Notaro will play the First Lady. She also has a Netflix comedy special out called Happy to Be Here and can be seen on the big screen in Instant Family.