Gate City Bank Lends Support for Government Employees During Shutdown

The bank is offering zero-interest loans for the duration of the shutdown

FARGO, N.D. — Gate City Bank is providing financial support for several government employees affected by the shutdown.

They are offering a BetterLife Personal Loan, which has zero percent interest and covers the duration of the shutdown.

The bank is also helping customers extend loan payments and provide financial piece of mind to those government employees missing a paycheck.

They say the loans can be used to cover basic life expenses.

“They’re getting this money without the need of making a payment until six months later, so they can cover those expenditures and stay on top of things and make those payments so they have that comfort and not have to utilize other resources or financial things,” said Kim Settel, the Executive Vice President of Retail Banking and Lending for Gate City Bank.

Gate City will also help those affected by the shutdown by working around potential overdraft situations and honoring scheduled closing dates.