MNsure Sees Record Number of Sign Ups

Austin Erickson,

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – MNsure reaches a record number of sign ups of more than 123,334 in its sixth enrollment period.

The exchange says 57 percent of households qualified for advanced premium tax credits averaging $5,520 a year.

“Lower premiums, an extended open enrollment period, and a robust outreach program all contributed to our success this year. These advantages have helped ensure Minnesotans can get the health care coverage they need,” MNsure CEO Nate Clark said.

Even though open enrollment is over, you can still enroll in MNsure if you have a qualifying life event like having a baby, getting married, move or lose other health coverage.

Categories: Health, Minnesota News
Tags: , , , ,

