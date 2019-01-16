Rink Report: UND Riding Momentum into Omaha

UND is riding a two game win streak into this weekend's matchup against Omaha

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND hockey fresh off a sweep of Colorado College this week and that has led to some great energy in the locker room among the guys. They are hoping to carry that momentum into this week’s series against Omaha on the road.

“This week is kind of nice,” junior forward Dixon Bowen said. “We got to regroup. Guys that are injured take the day off and get rested up, so there is a different attitude. It’s nice when everybody is happy and energized at the rink so we got to carry that into the weekend.”

“It was a good weekend,” freshman goalie Adam Scheel said. “Last weekend was obviously tough. It didn’t go the way we wanted it to. The mood was a little dampened, but it started from the top with the coaches and the leadership group last week saying we can’t have this feeling anymore, things got to change, and I think they did. This last weekend was huge against cc, showing up Monday morning with a good energy in the room, so everyone was happy and getting ready for this weekend.”

“It’s one of those things where there is urgency and desperation on our side here knowing that,” head coach Brad Berry explained. “Like I said before, it’s a playoff mentality. There is no time to rest. There’s a push to the end right now and our guys know that going on the road is going to be even tougher and it’s going to be something where we make sure we get after it right away Friday night.”

The team leaves for Omaha on Thursday. First game is Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:07.