Fargo Police Issue Warning About Felony Lane Gang

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police are issuing a warning about the Felony Lane Gang.

They break into unattended vehicles in parking lots and take purses for the cash, credit cards, checkbooks and ID’s inside.

Last January, Fargo had at least 12 cases linked to the nationwide theft ring.

The suspects targeted fitness centers, daycares, movie theaters, sporting events, cemeteries, and parks.

Seven arrests, including one juvenile, were made from Florida to North Dakota.

Always remove valuables from your vehicles when running errands, going to the gym or dropping your children off at daycare.

Categories: Community, Crime, Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: ,

Valley City Student's Death Under Investigation

VALLEY CITY, ND -- Police in Valley City are investigating the death of a high school student who’s body was found on Canadian Pacific railroad tracks. The discovery was made by a railroad crew on tracks along the Hi-Line bridge in…

Mother Charged After Toddler Fell Out Of Car

MANKATO, MN -- A 40 year old Mankato, MN woman is charged with endangering a child after her two year old, who was strapped in a car seat, fell out of the car she was driving earlier this week. Maimuna…

