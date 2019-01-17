Fargo Police Issue Warning About Felony Lane Gang

They break into unattended vehicles in parking lots and take purses for the cash, credit cards, checkbooks and ID's inside.

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police are issuing a warning about the Felony Lane Gang.

They break into unattended vehicles in parking lots and take purses for the cash, credit cards, checkbooks and ID’s inside.

Last January, Fargo had at least 12 cases linked to the nationwide theft ring.

The suspects targeted fitness centers, daycares, movie theaters, sporting events, cemeteries, and parks.

Seven arrests, including one juvenile, were made from Florida to North Dakota.

Always remove valuables from your vehicles when running errands, going to the gym or dropping your children off at daycare.