Mother Charged After Toddler Fell Out Of Car

MANKATO, MN — A 40 year old Mankato, MN woman is charged with endangering a child after her two year old, who was strapped in a car seat, fell out of the car she was driving earlier this week.

Maimuna Hassan is facing up to one year in prison and a $3,000 fine for the gross misdemeanor.

She is also charged with improperly restraining her child in the car seat and violating her instructional driver’s permit as there was not another licensed driver in the car.

The child was not injured.