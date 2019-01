Oak Grove’s Strong First Half Not Enough Against Milnor/North Sargent

Grovers lose to the Bulldogs, 56-49

FARGO, N.D. — Oak Grove came out withe a strong start in the first half leading by five at the half over Milnor/ North Sargent.

The Grovers Kelyn Johnson made a pair of three pointers that started a 7-0 run.

Their first half effort wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs came back in the second half to win, 56-49.