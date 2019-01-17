Valley City Student’s Death Under Investigation

The discovery was made by a railroad crew on tracks along the Hi-Line bridge in northeast Valley City around 2 p.m. Thurs.

VALLEY CITY, ND — Police in Valley City are investigating the death of a high school student who’s body was found on Canadian Pacific railroad tracks.

The discovery was made by a railroad crew on tracks along the Hi-Line bridge in northeast Valley City around 2 p.m. Thurs.

Police have identified the body as that of Valley City high school student Chase Jenison.

They’re asking that anyone with information on the death call the department at 701-845-3110.

Superintendent Josh Johnson says students and staff will need to pull together in the coming days to cope with his death.