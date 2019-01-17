Valley City Student’s Death Under Investigation

The discovery was made by a railroad crew on tracks along the Hi-Line bridge in northeast Valley City around 2 p.m. Thurs.
Joe Radske,

VALLEY CITY, ND — Police in Valley City are investigating the death of a high school student who’s body was found on Canadian Pacific railroad tracks.

Police have identified the body as that of Valley City high school student Chase Jenison.

They’re asking that anyone with information on the death call the department at 701-845-3110.

Superintendent Josh Johnson says students and staff will need to pull together in the coming days to cope with his death.

