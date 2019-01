Dead Body Found in Grand Forks

Police say the cause of death is still under investigation

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Grand Forks Police Department has found a dead man in the 400 block of N. 4th St.

When officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive in the enclosed box of a pickup truck. The cause of death is not known. Police say there are no signs of foul play.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information, Grand Forks police are asking them to come forward.