MSUM Wins Conference Battle Over Wayne State

MSUM remains atop NSIC Standings with the 71-57 win
Kathryn Gallo,

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Dragons won big tonight at home with a 71-57 victory against Wayne State.

Wayne State played MSUM close in the first half, but the Dragons pulled away easily in the second to secure the win. Megan Hintz was the team’s high scorer with 21 points and a double-double.

This win means MSUM remains undefeated in conference play with an 11-0 record (14-2 overall). Next up for the Dragons is Augustana tomorrow at 3:30pm.

Categories: College, Top Sports Headlines
Tags: , , ,

