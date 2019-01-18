Play of the Week Nominees: January 18

Hawley, Oak Grove Battle for POTW

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s nominees for the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week comes from the hardwood.

Each nominee comes from a different state. Hawley and Oak Grove battle it for all the marbles.

First up out of Oak Grove. Grover forward Kelyn Johnson from long range and a little something extra. Draws the foul and converts on the and one against Milnor/North Sargent.

Is it better than what we saw out of Hawley and Perham.

Hawley guard Jordan Carlisle pulls up from near half court and drains it to beat the halftime buzzer.

Both plays are great, but which one is better, that is for you to decide.

The winner will be announced on Monday.