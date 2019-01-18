Sanford Holds Conference to Train Primary Care Providers in Mental Health

One in ten young people struggle with mental health concerns

FARGO, N.D. — Childhood psychiatrists say there aren’t enough of them to keep up with demand, so Sanford put on a conference to train primary care doctors about mental health.

Pediatric primary providers learned about diagnosing and treating childhood mental health issues. One in ten young people struggle with mental health concerns.

Experts say treatment usually involves a combination of therapy and medication.

“Talk to your primary care provider about any concerns you might have about your child’s mental health. They are qualified to manage most of this and these kinds of conferences like this training will make them more comfortable in treating and helping with mental health concerns,” Stefanie Hanisch, child psychiatrist at Sanford, said.

Experts say some of the most common mental health issues affecting children are ADHD, anxiety, and depression.