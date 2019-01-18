Thomsen Homes Moves into Larger Design Studio in Fargo

The new studio is located in Eagle Ridge Plaza
Tim Scott,

FARGO, N.D. — A custom home building company based in Fargo moves into its new designer showroom.

Thomsen Homes moves right down 32nd Street to a bigger design studio at the Eagle Ridge Plaza.

People could explore furnishings, flooring, and possible interior designs for their new home all in one place.

Chris Thomsen founded the company in 2007, and says having more space to showcase designs allows customers to easily visualize their dream home.

“Our old design studio is probably 25% of the size that we have here, and now we have two design studios, and both of them are twice the size of the old one, so it feels great to offer a much better experience for our clients,” Thomsen said.

Thomsen Homes built 200 houses across the metro last year, and they plan to build another 200 in 2019.

Categories: Community, Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , ,

Related Post

Sneak Peek at the Frostival Ice Sculptures
New Sanford Health Hospital Hoping to Heal Through...
UND Engineering Expo: Time, Commitment and Passion
FDA Approves New Epi-Injector for Infants and Smal...

You Might Like

Fargo City Leaders Approve Plan For 5G

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) - Fargo city commissioners have approved first reading of a revised ordinance covering a new form of wireless infrastructure. Cities must conform to a Federal Communications Commission order that streamlines the process of installing new antennas for…

Moorhead Looking For Your Help With Southside Water Tower

MOORHEAD, MN -- The City of Moorhead, MN is looking for new artwork on it's new Southside Water Tower. A new water tower is going up in the Southside Neighborhood this spring, and Moorhead Public Service needs your help. MPS wants…