Thomsen Homes Moves into Larger Design Studio in Fargo

The new studio is located in Eagle Ridge Plaza

FARGO, N.D. — A custom home building company based in Fargo moves into its new designer showroom.

Thomsen Homes moves right down 32nd Street to a bigger design studio at the Eagle Ridge Plaza.

People could explore furnishings, flooring, and possible interior designs for their new home all in one place.

Chris Thomsen founded the company in 2007, and says having more space to showcase designs allows customers to easily visualize their dream home.

“Our old design studio is probably 25% of the size that we have here, and now we have two design studios, and both of them are twice the size of the old one, so it feels great to offer a much better experience for our clients,” Thomsen said.

Thomsen Homes built 200 houses across the metro last year, and they plan to build another 200 in 2019.