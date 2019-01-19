NDSU MBB Edges Rival UND in Thriller, 67-65

Bison Play Their Next Four Games On the Road

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) In front of an electric crowd inside the Scheels Center, the North Dakota State men’s basketball team outlasted the University of North Dakota in a back-and-forth game, earning a 67-65 victory on Saturday afternoon.

NDSU improved to 3-3 in The Summit League with the win, while UND fell to 2-5 in league play.

Bison junior Deng Geu led all players with 15 points and also grabbed 8 rebounds. NDSU freshman Sam Griesel tallied 9 points and a season-high 11 rebounds.

North Dakota was led by junior guard Marlon Stewart, who finished with 14 points despite suffering through a 3-for-16 shooting effort.

The Fighting Hawks raced out to a 15-3 lead in the game’s first five minutes, but NDSU cut the deficit to four at 17-13 before the midway mark of the first half.

Trailing 27-18, the Bison finished the half on a 17-7 run to go into halftime leading 35-34.

There were six ties and six lead changes in the final 20 minutes. Down four at 63-59 with five minutes remaining, Geu tied the game with a pair of free throws and a dunk. North Dakota’s Billy Brown responded with a bucket to go ahead 65-63, but the Bison scored the final four points of the game.

Griesel tied the game with a layup in traffic with 3:11 on the clock, and Geu scored the game-winner in the paint with 1:35 to play.

On the final possession of the game, UND missed a long jumper by Stewart, a tip-in attempt by Conner Avants, and a desperation heave from Aanen Moody.

Tyree Eady, Rocky Kreuser and Jared Samuelson all scored eight points for NDSU. Chris Quayle had a career-high seven rebounds.

The Bison are now 7-4 against North Dakota in 11 Division I meetings.