Kennedy Elementary School Student Wins $1,000 For Growing 30-Pound Cabbage

National Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program

FARGO, ND — Lucas Hankey of Fargo is starting the new year off right.

He just won $1,000 in the National Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program.

Lucas was randomly selected by the North Dakota Agriculture Department for growing this huge, 30 pound cabbage.

He will receive a $1,000 savings bond toward his education from Bonnie Plants, the largest producer of vegetable and herb plants in North America.

Lucas attends Kennedy Elementary School in Fargo.

The Minnesota winner came from Oakdale, a suburb of St. Paul.