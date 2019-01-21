NDSU WBB United in Win Over UND

Bison Beat the Fighting Hawks, 69-57 on Sunday

FARGO, N.D. — Everything seemed to be clicking for NDSU Women’s Basketball on Sunday in its 69–57 win over UND. All nine of the Bison who played, scored.

The Herd is still a very young team with eight of the 12 players underclassmen. The team credited much of the success against the Fighting Hawks from the four upperclassmen on the roster.

Leading scorer Michelle Gaislerova says the veteran players have established a confidence in their younger teammates and that has brought them closer together as a unit.

“On the court it just feels different. Last year we were young. We had a lot of freshman and sophomores,” Gaislerova said. “This year were older and know each other better. I think we really trust each other and that’s the key.”

“I’m very pleased with Marina Fernandez’s leadership right now. The captains of Marina Fernandez, Tyra Spencer and Rylee Nudell are doing a fantastic job,” NDSU head coach Maren Walseth said. “I’ve certainly seen Marina in the last ten days to two weeks vocally step up a little bit more and demand more of herself and her teammates.”

NDSU spends their next four of its next five games on the road.