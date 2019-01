Oak Grove’s Johnson Hits From Downtown to Win Play of the Week

Johnson Hit A Long Range and the and one against Milnor/North Sargent

FARGO, N.D. — Oak Grove’s Kelyn Johnson is the winner of the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week.

Off the break, Johnson hit a three just before the half. She also drew the foul and converted on the and one.

Congrats to Johnson and the Grovers Girls Basketball Team.