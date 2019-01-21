Prairie Roots Co-Op Continues Dr. King’s Dream With Day of Service Donations

FARGO, N.D. – You can stop by a Fargo grocery store and continue the dream of improving your community.

The Prairie Roots Community Fund is receiving donations of food and toiletries for its Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

The fund was set up by Prairie Roots Co-Op to increase food access to low income families and to set up a community garden in the Madison District.

“Today is just one of those days where nationally we reflect as a nation on really what it means to be a good neighbor and trying to look out for each other,” Prairie Roots Community Fund Development Vista Barbara Villella said.

You don’t have to be a Co-Op member to take part in the day of service.

Anyone coming in using SNAP benefits on Monday will also get $10 worth of produce.