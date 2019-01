GFC Boys Hockey Remains Undefeated with Rout of South-Shanley

The Knights scored four goals in the first to help them win 9-0

FARGO, N.D. — Grand Forks Central boys hockey continues its undefeated start to the season with a 9-0 win against Fargo South-Shanley.

The shutout is the Knights’ sixth in 13 games, and it is the seventh time they have scored at least nine goals.