Goodridge, MN – Town of the Week 1-22-19

Former Sheriff Bergquist Honored as Hometown Hero by American Heroes Outdoors & Scheels
Fargo, N.D. - Bill Bergquist has been a a local hero in the Moorhead community since joining the police force back in 1988. On Tuesday, he was recognized appropriately by American Heroes Outdoors…
Fargo & West Fargo Schools Discuss Task Force's Behavioral Report For Students
FARGO, N.D. - Fargo and West Fargo Public school leaders are working to meet the needs of students with behavioral challenges, and they're doing it with a little help from a Least Restrictive…
As Shutdown Lingers On, Government Employees Look for Temporary Jobs
FARGO, N.D. -- With some government employees going more than thirty days without a paycheck, job placement services have had a larger pool of candidates to fill temporary jobs. "We're seeing a lot of…
