Area Cities Team Up to Bring F-M Community Frostival

Frostival kicks off on Friday and offers winter-themed activities throughout the weekend

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Fargo, West Fargo, and Moorhead are once again teaming up to give the F-M community a chance to embrace the bold north with its Frostival event.

Frostival kicks off this Friday with both indoor and outdoor events like turkey bowling, snowshoeing, and snow sculpture carving.

Events take place at various locations in the metro throughout the weekend.

New this year at Frostival is Icicle Island, which offers more winter-themed events at Island Park.

“I think it’s a good collaboration between the three cities: West Fargo, Moorhead, and also Fargo,” Moorhead Parks & Rec recreation specialist Kim Wangler said. “We get to just do something fun. Living up north here, it’s kind of a chance to embrace winter and enjoy the winter.”

Some Frostival events require prior registration.

Click here view a full list of the activities available at this year’s event.