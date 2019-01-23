Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney Attends Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney is in our nation’s capital for the annual Conference of Mayors.

The conference brings together mayors from cities across the country with populations of at least 30,000 people.

Some of the topics discussed include infrastructure, the opioid crisis, and obesity in young people.

Mahoney says if the shutdown continues, community development grants for the city could be affected.

“What you get to do is meet other mayors about the size of Fargo and find out what they’re doing in their communities, what they do to leverage federal money as well as local money. Often times they’ll come up with a different idea on how to do something, and I’m looking for different innovative ideas for our community,” he said.

Mahoney says in previous years, mayors have met with the president, but this year there are no such plans.