Missing Mahnomen Woman Last Seen Sunday, Has Been Located

White Earth Police confirmed she is safe

A Mahnomen, Minnesota woman who had been reported missing, has been located.

KVRR first reported the disappearance of Jennifer Olson last night at 9.

White Earth Police received reports on the whereabouts of Olson throughout the night and were able to finally locate her and confirm that she is safe.

Olson was last seen on Sunday when she left her home for work.

**orginal story below**

MAHNOMEN, Minn. – A Mahnomen, Minnesota woman has gone missing.

White Earth Police and Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office say 37-year-old Jennifer Olson was last seen on Sunday when she left her home for work. She was driving a white 2013 Ford Taurus with Minnesota license plate 452 UXJ. Olson is 5’3″ tall, weighs 120 pounds with green eyes and she was wearing blue scrubs with a Polaris jacket.

If you have any information on her whereabouts contact authorities.