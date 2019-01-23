UND Women’s Basketball Getting Ready for First-Place USD

The Coyotes are on top of the Summit League standings

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota women’s basketball fell to rival NDSU this past weekend to make it a three–game losing streak for the Fighting Hawks.

The team is back at home on Thursday night, trying to bounce back against South Dakota, and this one is not expected to be easy.

The Coyotes are in first place in the summit league with a 5–1 record, and they are 17–3 overall.

That is due in part to their several different play–makers.

“They’re a high octane offense,” UND head coach Travis Brewster said. “They do a good job of doing some isolations. They are tenacious when they are trying to get some scoring opportunities so we’re going to have to play better defense obviously, and they always come out hot. For us, we’ve always been slow starting, so we have to get over that hump and we’re going to have to be able to contain some players.”

The game on Thursday is at 7:00 p.m.