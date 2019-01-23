UND Women’s Basketball Getting Ready for First-Place USD

The Coyotes are on top of the Summit League standings
Kathryn Gallo,

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota women’s basketball fell to rival NDSU this past weekend to make it a three–game losing streak for the Fighting Hawks.

The team is back at home on Thursday night, trying to bounce back against South Dakota, and this one is not expected to be easy.

The Coyotes are in first place in the summit league with a 5–1 record, and they are 17–3 overall.

That is due in part to their several different play–makers.

“They’re a high octane offense,” UND head coach Travis Brewster said. “They do a good job of doing some isolations. They are tenacious when they are trying to get some scoring opportunities so we’re going to have to play better defense obviously, and they always come out hot. For us, we’ve always been slow starting, so we have to get over that hump and we’re going to have to be able to contain some players.”

The game on Thursday is at 7:00 p.m.

Categories: College, Top Sports Headlines
Tags: , , ,

Related Post

UND Men’s Basketball Aims to Replicate Last ...
Thunstedt Scores 1,000th Point as Bison Women Stun...
College Softball: A Dominant VanDomelen will be Ke...
Coach of the Week: UND Football’s Bubba Schw...

You Might Like

Sheyenne High School Goes Under Administrative Lockdown

WEST FARGO, N.D. -- Sheyenne High School was placed under an administrative lockdown Wednesday morning. Around 11 a.m, police came to the school to check on a student having what the district calls "a personal crisis." Classes continued as normal and…

Sanford Opens New Center For Digestive Health

FARGO, N.D. -- Sanford Health opens its new Center for Digestive Health to treat patients with gastrointestinal issues. The center, which is in the former Sanford Same Day Surgery building, celebrated its…