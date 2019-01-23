Weather Related Closings and Announcements

Ada-Borup Public Schools: 01/24 – School and buses two hours late Thursday
Alexandria Public Schools: 01/24 – School two hours late Thursday
Ashby Public Schools: 1/24 – School two hours late Thursday
Barnes County North: 01/24 – Two Hours Late
Barnesville Public Schools: 1/24 – School and buses two hours late Thursday. Morning Activities and preschool cancelled.
Brandon-Evansville Public Schools: 01/24 – School two hours late Thursday
Breckenridge Public Schools: 01/24 – School and buses two hours late Thursday
Dilworth-Glydon-Felton: 01/24 – School and buses two hours late Thursday
Enderlin Public Schools: 1/24 – School and Buses two hours late Thursday
Fargo Public Schools: 01/24 – School two hours late Thursday
Fergus Falls Public Schools: 1/24 – School two hours Thursday
Fertile-Beltrami Public Schools: 1/24 – School and buses two hours late Thursday
Fordville-Lankin Public Schools – 1/24 – School and buses two hours late Thursday
Great Plains Food Bank – 1/24 – Pop-Up Perishable event in Grafton Postponed to Feb. 5th
Hawley Public Schools – 1/24 – School and buses two hours late Thursday
Henning Public Schools: 01/24 – School two hours late Thursday
Hope Public Schools: 1/24 – School and buses two hours late Thursday
Kindred School District: 01/24 – School and Buses two hours late and no morning preschool
Lisbon Public Schools: 1:24/ School and buses two hours late Thursday.
Mapleton Public Schools: 01/24 – School and buses two hours late Thursday. No morning preschool or breakfast.
Minnesota State Community and Technical College Moorhead: 1/24 – Opening at 10:00 AM Thursday
Minnesota State University Moorhead – Opening at 10:00 AM. Only essential employees should report to work before 10:00 AM.
Moorhead Public Schools: 01/24 – School two hours late Thursday
Norman County East: 01/24 – School two hours late Thursday
Norman County West: 01/24 – School two hours late Thursday
North Border-Walhalla: 1/24/ School two hours late Thursday. Preschool cancelled.
North Dakota State College of Science – Wahpeton and Fargo campuses opening at 10:30 AM. Only Essential employees should report to work.
North Dakota State University – Opening 10:30 AM Thursday. Classes cancelled and offices are closed. Only essential employees should report to work.
Northern Cass Schools: 01/24 – School and buses two hours late Thursday
Osakis Public Schools: 01/24 – School two hours late Thursday
Park Christian School, Moorhead: 01/24 – Two hours hours late
Richland School District: 01/24 – School and Buses two hours late; No early morning activities or practices
St. John’s: 01/24 – Two Hours Late
St. Joseph’s School Moorhead: 01/24 – School & buses will be 2 hours late tomorrow, Thursday, January 24. Doors will open at 9:20am. Mrs. Lantz’s morning preschool class is canceled. There will be no school Mass.
Wahpeton: 01/24 – Two Hours Late
West Central Public Schools: 01/24 – School two hours late Thursday
West Fargo Public Schools: 01/24 – School two hours late Thursday
