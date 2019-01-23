Weather Related Closings and Announcements

Ada-Borup Public Schools: 01/24 – School and buses two hours late Thursday

Alexandria Public Schools: 01/24 – School two hours late Thursday

Ashby Public Schools: 1/24 – School two hours late Thursday

Barnes County North: 01/24 – Two Hours Late

Barnesville Public Schools: 1/24 – School and buses two hours late Thursday. Morning Activities and preschool cancelled.

Brandon-Evansville Public Schools: 01/24 – School two hours late Thursday

Breckenridge Public Schools: 01/24 – School and buses two hours late Thursday

Dilworth-Glydon-Felton: 01/24 – School and buses two hours late Thursday

Enderlin Public Schools: 1/24 – School and Buses two hours late Thursday

Fargo Public Schools: 01/24 – School two hours late Thursday

Fergus Falls Public Schools: 1/24 – School two hours Thursday

Fertile-Beltrami Public Schools: 1/24 – School and buses two hours late Thursday

Fordville-Lankin Public Schools – 1/24 – School and buses two hours late Thursday

Great Plains Food Bank – 1/24 – Pop-Up Perishable event in Grafton Postponed to Feb. 5th

Hawley Public Schools – 1/24 – School and buses two hours late Thursday

Henning Public Schools: 01/24 – School two hours late Thursday

Hope Public Schools: 1/24 – School and buses two hours late Thursday

Kindred School District: 01/24 – School and Buses two hours late and no morning preschool

Lisbon Public Schools: 1:24/ School and buses two hours late Thursday.

Mapleton Public Schools: 01/24 – School and buses two hours late Thursday. No morning preschool or breakfast.

Minnesota State Community and Technical College Moorhead: 1/24 – Opening at 10:00 AM Thursday

Minnesota State University Moorhead – Opening at 10:00 AM. Only essential employees should report to work before 10:00 AM.

Moorhead Public Schools: 01/24 – School two hours late Thursday

Norman County East: 01/24 – School two hours late Thursday

Norman County West: 01/24 – School two hours late Thursday

North Border-Walhalla: 1/24/ School two hours late Thursday. Preschool cancelled.

North Dakota State College of Science – Wahpeton and Fargo campuses opening at 10:30 AM. Only Essential employees should report to work.

North Dakota State University – Opening 10:30 AM Thursday. Classes cancelled and offices are closed. Only essential employees should report to work.

Northern Cass Schools: 01/24 – School and buses two hours late Thursday

Osakis Public Schools: 01/24 – School two hours late Thursday

Park Christian School, Moorhead: 01/24 – Two hours hours late

Richland School District: 01/24 – School and Buses two hours late; No early morning activities or practices

St. John’s: 01/24 – Two Hours Late

St. Joseph’s School Moorhead: 01/24 – School & buses will be 2 hours late tomorrow, Thursday, January 24. Doors will open at 9:20am. Mrs. Lantz’s morning preschool class is canceled. There will be no school Mass.

Wahpeton: 01/24 – Two Hours Late

West Central Public Schools: 01/24 – School two hours late Thursday

West Fargo Public Schools: 01/24 – School two hours late Thursday