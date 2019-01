Moorhead Boys Basketball Comes From Behind to Beat Fargo South

The Spuds trailed by as many as 20 points in the first half

FARGO, N.D. — Down by as many as 20 points in the first half, Moorhead boys basketball rallied back to beat Fargo South 85-81 Thursday night.

The Spuds trailed 31-11 before going on a 25-7 run to close the first half.

Up next, Moorhead returns to Minnesota to face Elk River on Saturday.