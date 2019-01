Sheyenne Boys Hockey Shuts Down Jamestown

The Mustangs beat the Blue Jays 4-0

FARGO, N.D. — Sheyenne boys hockey had a big night, taking down Jamestown 4-0.

It was a scoreless first period for both teams, but the Mustangs quickly took off in the second. The team would rack up four goals in that period and prevent the Blue Jays from scoring in order to get the win.

Sheyenne is back at home on Saturday when they host Minot for a 1:00pm game.