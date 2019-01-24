U.S.’ Longest-Running Artist Gallery Co-op Celebrates 44 Years in Business

Gallery 4 will move from 114 Broadway North to 115 Roberts Street in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — One of America’s longest running artist gallery co-ops is right here in Fargo.

Scott Seiler fell in love with photography as a kid.

But as he grew up, that passion evolved.

“It went into video and then it went into photography and then I started to have more of a love for the landscapes of North Dakota so I’ve started taking more of that,” Seiler said.

You can find plenty of the places that have caught Seiler’s eye in works he’s put on display at Gallery 4 on 114 Broadway North in Fargo.

But pretty soon he and other artists from around the metro will showcase their pieces at 115 Roberts Street because of the renovations at the Black Building.

“It’s going to take longer than we want to be closed so we have to find some new space to set up shop at,” said Dennis Krull, president of Gallery 4.

While tons of different art pieces have filled the walls of the gallery since 1975, its new home a block over will soon offer even more for art lovers.

“It’s going to be bigger and give us more chances to do more things in the art community. Anything from having classes to performances. That kind of thing,” Krull said.

You will even find artists in the store sharing their stories behind their art with people from every corner of the world.

“What’s surprised me since I started the gallery was that we get a lot of tourists. So we have a guestbook that tourists sign and it’s amazing. People come from England, they come from Canada, they come from different parts of the world and they love to take a look at local art,” Seiler said.

It’s an appreciation the viewer gains from looking at a painting or photo.

“It’s amazing that when you capture a scene and it evolves into an emotion that other people have. I think that’s a win for an artist when you can have an art piece on the wall and the customers relate to that,” Seiler said.

And a reminder for Seiler why he fell in love with photography in the first place.

Because it’s an art cooperative, 12 artists make all the decisions for Gallery 4. Its doors will close on Broadway at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Gallery 4 will reopen on Roberts Street sometime in March.