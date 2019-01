YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties Helping Federal Employees During Government Shutdown

They are providing access to their facilities and services

FARGO, N.D. — The YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties is helping federal employees by providing free access to their facilities and services.

If you are a federal employee who has been impacted by the shutdown, the Y wants to help make this difficult time a bit easier.

If you bring your federal ID to either member services desk at Fercho or Schlossman your monthly membership dues will be waived and special accommodations will be made for child care tuition payments.

These services are offered to current members and child care families and any federal employee.