Dragon Men Take Down Duluth, Women have their Winning Streak Snapped

The women had won 14 games in a row before losing to the Bulldogs 69-53

DULUTH, Minn. — MSU-Moorhead’s basketball teams came away with a split in their basketball games at Duluth.

The Dragon men took down the Bulldogs 79-58, led by Addison Park’s 22 points and Travaun Coad’s 20.

MSUM’s women fell for the first time since the Sunday before Thanksgiving, having their 14-game winning streak snapped.

They have had a streak of at least 14 wins in each of the last three seasons, and every time it has come to an end at the hands of UMD. The final score in that one was 69-53.