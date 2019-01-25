Fargodome Puts You in the Summer Mindset with Annual Boat Show

FARGO, N.D. – The 27th Annual Red River Valley Boat and Marine Products Show gets you in the mindset of summer.

From now through Sunday evening, the floor of the Fargodome is filled with products like pontoons, fishing boats, jet skis, and wakeboard boats.

The show is expected to bring in nearly 10,000 people.

The show manager says they have some attendees who drive three hours to attend the show.

“It is an opportunity to have most of the major boat dealers come together and they fill up the dome with their product so people can come and shop,” show manager Barry Cenaiko said. “So, it’s kind of like when you go for a car, you don’t have to go from dealership to dealership to dealership. They’re all right here.”

The show offers seminars throughout the day for attendees.

