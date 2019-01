Girls BBall Roundup: Sheyenne, Enderlin Come Away with Friday Night Wins

The Falcons beat Oak Grove 66-53, while Sheyenne knocked off Valley City 57-40

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo Sheyenne girls basketball picked up a win over Valley City behind a late run.

The game was close through the first half, but the Mustangs went on a 22-4 run to help them pull away from the Hi-Liners 57-40.

In Class-B, Enderlin won on the road, knocking off Oak Grove 66-53.