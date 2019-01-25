Jamestown Police Looking for Pitbull Who Has Bitten At Least Three People in Ten Days

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Jamestown Police asks for your help to find what they call a dangerous Pitbull.

Blaze is a red/brown color, weighs 70 to 90 pounds, has a white chest and white feet.

He was last seen in the area of the Buffalo Motel around 2:00 where someone suffered a serious bite.

The victim was treated for serious injuries.

Police say he has bit at least three people in the last ten days, four since September.

If you have any information on this Pitbull, do not approach or attempt to apprehend the animal. Please contact police.