Kids Across the Metro Excited to Take Part in Plastic Bag Challenge

The winning school gets a bench made out of recycled plastics

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Kids across the metro are getting ready to clear their communities of plastic bags.

Fifth graders from Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead, Dilworth, and Glyndon will take part in the 2019 Plastic Bag Challenge.

The school that collects the most plastic bags will receive a customized bench made of recycled plastics, while the second place school gets a pizza party.

Regardless of who wins, the challenge’s coordinator says getting more kids to recycle is her ultimate goal.

“Educating them when they’re young gives them to prepare for the future as well so they can start those tasks younger and create those habits and develop that throughout their life. Every bag we collect here through this challenge is not going to end up in our landfill or in our recycling centers, and that’s an amazing thing,” said Darla Lewandowski of the Clay County Plastic Bag Task Force.

Each fifth grader will also receive a reusable cloth bag.

The challenge lasts from February 1 until March 28.