ND Senate Strikes Down Sexual Orientation & Gender Identity Discrimination Bill

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Senate once again rejects a bill prohibiting housing and workforce discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The vote failed by a 27-20 margin.

Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman of New Rockford says people are leaving the state because they don’t feel accepted.

Republican Sen. Diane Larson of Bismarck says no one testified in a committee hearing that they have been denied housing or a job based on their sexual orientation.

A similar bill has been introduced in the House but doesn’t include gender identity.