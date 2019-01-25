Play of the Week Nominees: January 25

Watch the nominees for the Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s nominees for the Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week feature plays from both sides of the Red River.

In boys basketball, Moorhead’s Quentin Hegg earned a steal and then goes behind the back to beat his defender and get the layup.

On the rink, Fargo South-Shanley’s Zach Sandy slid through the crease to make a pad save on Grand Forks Central.

Vote for the High School Play of the Week under the sports tab or by following @KVRRSports on Twitter and voting on the poll.

The winning play will be revealed on Monday.